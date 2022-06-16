Dozens of Juneteenth celebrations across the NELA and South Arkansas regions

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

To commemorate, the Northeast Louisiana and South Arkansas community is hosting a variety of events. Read below to find out what is happening near you.

Thursday, June 16th

ULM Juneteenth Celebration -- Laird Weems Alumni Center; ULM Campus, Monroe; 2:00-3:30 p.m.

Juneteenth Poetry Night -- Northeast Delta African American Museum; Chennault Park, Monroe; 6:00 p.m.

Madam C.J. Walker Delta Juneteenth Grand Welcoming Reception -- Madison Parish Courthouse; Tallulah, LA; 6:00 p.m.

Friday, June 17th

El Dorado Juneteenth Celebration -- Courthouse on the Square; Downtown El Dorado; 3:00 p.m.; parade at 5:00 p.m.

Richwood Juneteenth Freedom Day -- Richwood Multipurpose Center; Richwood; 1:00-3:00 p.m.; parade at 5:00 p.m.

Camden Juneteenth Parade & Block Party -- Parade follows homecoming parade route, ends at the corner of Jackson and Pope Street; Camden; 6:00 p.m.

Block Party at Ira Clark Park -- Progress Street; immediately following parade

Juneteenth Father’s Day Essay Contest Awards ceremony -- Great Flowery Mt. Baptist Church; 1600 Wood Street; Monroe; 6:00 p.m.

Madam CJ Walker Juneteenth State Gala -- Vidalia Conference & Convention Center; Vidalia; 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 18th

Monroe Regional Black Chamber Juneteenth Parade -- Starts at Monroe Civic Center, ends on N. Stanley Ave.; Monroe; 9:00 a.m.

Monroe Juneteenth Celebration Parade -- Starts at Wossman High School, ends at Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo; Monroe; 10:00 a.m.

Madam C.J. Walker Juneteenth Parade -- EE Wallace Blvd.; Ferriday; 9:30 a.m.

Franklin Parish NCAACP Bar-b-que -- Burkhalter Field; Winnsboro; 10:00 a.m.

Bastrop Juneteenth Festival -- Dotson Park; Bastrop; 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Ouachita Chapter of the NAACP Juneteenth Freedom Day -- Charles Johnson Park; 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Columbia Juneteenth Gathering & Sharing -- Brownville Recreation Park; Columbia; noon-1:00 p.m.

Madam C.J. Walker Juneteenth Celebration -- Jonesville, LA; noon-8:00 p.m.

Monroe Freedom Day Market -- River Market; Monroe; noon-5:00 p.m.

Forsythe Park Juneteenth Jubilee -- Forsythe Park; Monroe; 2:00-7:00 p.m.

Juneteenth C3 Car Show -- Mary Joins Park; Richwood; 2:00 p.m.

El Dorado Juneteenth Celebration -- Mattocks Park; El Dorado; 2:00 p.m.

Ruston Juneteenth Celebration -- Railroad Park; Ruston; 5:00 p.m.

Black AF Fashion Show -- ULM Bayou Pointe; Monroe; 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 19th

Madam C.J. Walker Juneteenth Gospel Fest -- St. Joseph; 9:00 a.m.

Madam C.J. Walker Juneteenth Movie -- Arcade; Ferriday; 2:00 p.m.

Juneteenth Family Fun Day -- Northeast Delta African American Museum; Chennault Park; Monroe; 3:00 p.m.

El Dorado Juneteenth Jubilee Concerts -- El Dorado Municipal Auditorium; El Dorado; 5:30 p.m.

