Juneteenth Celebration kicks off at ULM

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Juneteenth Celebration has kicked off at ULM’S Laird Weems Alumni Center in Monroe. The Office of Diversity, Equity, International and Multicultural Affairs Committee held its inaugural event to observe the holiday. Community members, faculty, staff, and students were invited to enjoy, food, music, and fellowship.

“Our University Administration is making great strides in fostering diversity, equality, and inclusion here on the campus of the University of Louisiana Monroe. So we look for any opportunity to celebrate all of our students and give them a place and a sense of belonging. With Juneteenth being signed as a federal holiday last year we are excited and elated to celebrate on our campus. Juneteenth is not only a black history moment it’s an American history moment,” said Gina White, the International and Multicultural Affairs.

White says they plan to have another event next year.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.