Advertisement

JPD: Woman allegedly beaten to death with a hammer; son flees but is captured

Dekarius Funchess, 21
Dekarius Funchess, 21(JPD)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating another homicide in the capital city.

This time, they say a man beat his mother to death with a hammer before fleeing the scene and making his way up to Carroll County.

The incident began in the 3200 block of Lakewood Drive. Police say Latasha Funches, 42, was allegedly beaten with a hammer by her son, Dekarius Funches, 21.

Dekarius Funches fled the scene prior to JPD arriving on the scene and headed north on I-55.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department picked up the chase north of the city of Madison but eventually lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit, said Madison County spokesman Heath Hall.

The police departments for the cities of Madison and Ridgeland were not involved in the pursuit.

Jackson Police Department also did not give chase.

Initially, authorities said they thought the vehicle was stolen out of Jackson.

Funches was later captured near mile marker 193 in Carroll County, according to authorities.

No further details were available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast La. school board member accused of shooting man in back of neck
Hudson Lane Standoff in Monroe
Monroe police engage armed robbery suspects on Hudson Lane
John Snell
Thousands of Louisianans will lose homeowners insurance coverage this month
A Chicago father faces murder charges in the deaths of 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old...
Dad faces 3 murder charges in kids’ drowning deaths
Fantasia Martinez was charged with multiple crimes related to a crash in Texas that led to the...
Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested

Latest News

Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
Madison Parish School Board member Darrell Sims was arrested last weekend.
NELA school board member accused of attempted murder
Students cannot use smartwatches or smartphones in Union Parish High School building
Dozens of Juneteenth celebrations across the NELA and South Arkansas regions
Miss. students still accessing ‘pornography, discuss illegal activity’ on state-issued devices, auditor says