THE INVESTIGATORS: Brothers’ sentences slashed tied to potential corruption in BRPD narcotics division

Generic crime scene BRPD
Generic crime scene BRPD(WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two brothers got their sentences greatly reduced in court Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Deandre Robertson and Darryl Robertson were both arrested by former BRPD officer Jason Acree back in 2016 on drug charges.

Deandre Robertson.
Deandre Robertson.(WAFB)
Darryl Robertson.
Darryl Robertson.(WAFB)

A judge has decided to reduce Deandre’s sentence from 21 years to 15 years and cut Darryl’s sentence from 12 years to a little over 8 years.

”This is remarkable and certainly it is just the beginning for all the cases we plan to tackle related to this matter,” said David Utter, an attorney representing the men.

The arrests were tied to the BRPD narcotics division and were among the cases under the microscope as a probe into the division continues.

District Attorney Hillar Moore there are hundreds of cases tied to that division last year. Two officers were arrested and a number of others were reassigned as part of the probe.

