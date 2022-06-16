Bossier man dies when car hits several trees at a high speed, ejecting him
Crash occurred on LA 157 just south of LA 528 at Princeton
PRINCETON, La. (KSLA) — PRINCETON — A Bossier Parish man died when his car left the road at a high speed and struck several trees, ejecting him.
Louisiana State Police has identified him as 37-year-old Geoffrey Davis.
The Haughton man was driving a 2013 Dodge Challenger north on Louisiana Highway 157 when the crash occurred just south of Louisiana Highway 528 at Princeton just after 5 a.m. Thursday, June 16, LSP Troop G reports.
Davis was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier Parish coroner.
Authorities do not know whether Davis was wearing a seat belt nor whether impairment might have been a factor, LSP Trooper Jonathan Odom said.
Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.
Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths this year.
