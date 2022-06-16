MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 11th annual 2022 “Juneteenth Parade and Festival, the Official Monroe Celebration” is Saturday, June 18th.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. with a lineup at Wossman High School, 1600 Arizona Ave. The procession will travel in a southwesternly direction and end at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo.

The Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo Pavilion (1405 Bernstein Park Rd.) will be the festival site. Attendees can purchase and enjoy crafts, food, kids’ activities, pop up shop, vendors and more. The festivities end at 5 p.m.

There is a $20 entry fee for participation in the parade (per individual, per group or per vehicle). There is free entry for the festival at the zoo.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.