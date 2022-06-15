ULM launches tool helping students find their perfect major

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana at Monroe is launching a new app that will aid students in finding the right major for them.

MyMajors is a free assessment tool open to high school students, current ULM students and all community members interested in high education. This app can help guide students to their major and career pathway by connecting students with a personalized list of 10 ULM programs of study based on the test taker’s natural strengths, talents and passions.

“A lot of our students are undecided on a major when they go to college,” said Trey Wilson, ULM director of digital recruitment and analytics. “That’s normal. When those students take the MyMajors assessment quiz, their initial program choice could be confirmed in the test results, which will give them assurance to move forward with that major. Or, they could learn about a major they never heard of before.”

Wilson said that he hopes MyMajors will increase retention at ULM.

“We don’t want students to waste their time, energy or money by switching their major multiple times,” Wilson said. “That’s why tools like MyMajors are so important. It’s my goal that as many students as possible graduate as quickly as possible with the degree path they started.”

With MyMajors helping students explore, affirm and discover multiple pathways on campus, students are more likely to commit to their future campus and complete their degree. The proprietary technology is backed by the National Science Foundation and recognized as a high-impact practice by Complete College America. MyMajors customizes each program for college and university partners based on their programs, processes and philosophies to student success.

ULM Office of Marketing and Communications said that everyone is encouraged to complete the quiz to receive their top 10 majors report at ulm.mymajors.com.

