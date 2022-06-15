Smithsonian displays Ouachita student’s exhibit

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One student at Ouachita Parish High school is making huge strides. Jacob Green has a passion for education and created a school project that is now on display online with the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.

15-year-old Green is a young man of many talents. He loves to play the drums and is athletic. He also has a perfect GPA and loves history.

“I wanted to research and do an exhibit on something that was foreign to me, that I could teach other people about,” said Green.

When Green’s teacher chose him for a history day project researching debate and diplomacy, he was all in.

“Students throughout different states in the U.S. are given an annual theme, this year’s theme was debate and diplomacy, the key to understanding, so they take that theme, and students who choose to participate in it, choose a topic to fit in that theme,” said Green’s AP Human Geography Teacher, Erin Taylor.

Green said his dad serves in the military and inspired his desire to learn about different wars, so he created an exhibit on the Korean War, also known as the Forgotten War.

“I didn’t know anything about it because things like World War II and the Civil War, you hear a lot about them, but in school, I didn’t hear much about the Korean War,” said Green.

Green’s exhibit, “Die for a Tie”, won first place in regionals and first in the state competition.

“I watched him captivate those judges at the state competition, for like twenty minutes, lecturing like a college professor,” said Taylor.

This weekend, his exhibit competes in a virtual national competition.

“War never changes, it’s always bad, it’s always futile, and it always leads to thousands dying for something that could’ve been prevented had they just communicated and came together,” said Green.

Green and his family never thought a national museum would be interested in his display.

“The icing on the cake was when they said they were going to exhibit it with the Smithsonian Natural Museum of History,” said the mother of Green, Alberta Green.

Green turned his exhibit into a video version and it will be on display online until June 27, 2022.

“Regardless of how I do at the national level, the fact that I’m at the Smithsonian, like, that is something to tell people, that’s something to be proud of in itself, so I was really excited about that,” said Green.

