Share photos/video of your Juneteenth celebrations here

By Matthew Segura
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A lot of Juneteenth celebrations are happening across the nation. That includes the Monroe area, of course!

Juneteenth National Independence Day commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. While it only became a federal holiday in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed it into law on June 17 of that year, Juneteenth has been celebrated for over a century.

We’d like to see and share your celebrations this year. You can upload your photos and videos in the module above. Other visitors to our site will be able to see them after they are approved by moderators.

We plan to select a few to showcase on social media and TV.

