Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement spraying these areas on June 15

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement will be spraying on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Spraying by ground will occur in zones NE 9 (north of Finks Hideaway Road) and 10 along with Southwest 8-10.

Spray time will be at sunset and inclement weather could cause cancellation for the night.

See the below images for zones.

Zones for mosquito spraying 06/15/2022 (Source: Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District No.1)

