Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement spraying these areas on June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement will be spraying on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Spraying by ground will occur in zones NE 9 (north of Finks Hideaway Road) and 10 along with Southwest 8-10.
Spray time will be at sunset and inclement weather could cause cancellation for the night.
See the below images for zones.
