Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement spraying these areas on June 15

Mosquito
Mosquito(Егор Камелев)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement will be spraying on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Spraying by ground will occur in zones NE 9 (north of Finks Hideaway Road) and 10 along with Southwest 8-10.

Spray time will be at sunset and inclement weather could cause cancellation for the night.

See the below images for zones.

Zones for mosquito spraying 06/15/2022
Zones for mosquito spraying 06/15/2022(Source: Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District No.1)
Zones for mosquito spraying on 6/15/2022
Zones for mosquito spraying on 6/15/2022(Source: Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District No.1)

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

