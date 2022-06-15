Advertisement

Ouachita Green hosts Zoo Community Workday with Carroll High and Carroll Jr. High students

Ouachita Green hosts Zoo Community Workday with Carroll High and Carroll Jr. High students
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Green hosted a Zoo Community Workday ahead of Juneteenth and Father’s Day weekend on Wednesday.

The organization invited the community to join students from Carroll High School and Carroll Jr. High School in cleaning up around the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. One student from Carroll Jr. High says she visited the zoo while growing up in Monroe, and wants the environment to remain clean.

“You want to represent Monroe, and you don’t want to just be a bad influence on others,” says Jaterrica Madison, who’s an incoming 7th grader at Carroll Jr. High.

Nearly 50 volunteers met at the zoo June 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to clean up the community.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Pipeline Fire view from the Timberline neighborhood
Man from West Monroe started massive 5,000-acre Pipeline wildfire, investigators suspect
The Pipeline Fire burning near Flagstaff has exploded to more than 20,000 acres early Tuesday.
Pipeline wildfire explodes to 20k acres; Northeast La. man burning toilet paper goes to court
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
Jonathan Williams, 21, of West Monroe
Arrest made after investigation into ‘shots fired’ call in Town & Country area

Latest News

Ouachita Green hosts Zoo Community Workday with Carroll High and Carroll Jr. High students
Ouachita Green hosts Zoo Community Workday with Carroll High and Carroll Jr. High students
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
Authorities downgraded evacuation orders Tuesday, but people in about 700 homes still were...
Wildfire that prompted arrest of West Monroe man now 31% contained
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19