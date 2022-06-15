Ouachita Green hosts Zoo Community Workday with Carroll High and Carroll Jr. High students

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Green hosted a Zoo Community Workday ahead of Juneteenth and Father’s Day weekend on Wednesday.

The organization invited the community to join students from Carroll High School and Carroll Jr. High School in cleaning up around the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. One student from Carroll Jr. High says she visited the zoo while growing up in Monroe, and wants the environment to remain clean.

“You want to represent Monroe, and you don’t want to just be a bad influence on others,” says Jaterrica Madison, who’s an incoming 7th grader at Carroll Jr. High.

Nearly 50 volunteers met at the zoo June 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to clean up the community.

