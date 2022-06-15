Multiple burn bans issued for northeast Louisiana parishes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Some northeast Louisiana residents are now under a burn ban.

Sheriff’s offices in LaSalle Parish and Caldwell Parish say burn bans are in effect there.

The Caldwell Parish Police Jury issued its burn ban on June 15, 2022. In LaSalle, the sheriff’s office announce the burn ban on June 13, 2022.

This means no outdoor burning of any kind

If more burn bans are issued for the region, they will be listed here. Authorities and government leaders are encouraged to send updates regarding burn bans to news@knoe.com.

Active Burn Bans for ArkLaMiss Region:

Caldwell Parish

LaSalle Parish

