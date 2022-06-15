Advertisement

La. Legislature gavels in for redistricting special session

By Tyler Englander
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The special redistricting session got underway on June 15 in Louisiana, but it’s still unclear if lawmakers will draw a new congressional map with a second minority district.

“The maps we passed after all the hard work are fair and constitutional,” Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder told fellow lawmakers.

“The fact is that that map is on the wrong side of the map and the wrong side of history,” explained a passionate Representative Royce Duplessis (D-93).

The House and Senate agreed to send proposed maps to committees later in the week, but not before some heated debate.

“This special session is premature and unnecessary until the legal process has played out in the court systems,” explained Schexnayder.

“This is a 152 page from a federal court,” said Duplessis while holding up rulings from two federal courts. “This is a 34-page ruling from a federal appellate court.”

A federal district court blocked the original map passed in February, saying it violated the Voting Rights Act because it did not include a second minority district. Louisiana’s black population is 33%.

“The Speaker mentioned that we were asked to come in here and redo a map that he believes is legal,” explained Duplessis. “Well, I don’t think we were asked. We were ordered.”

Speaker Schexnayder believes the map is fair, and a new one shouldn’t be drawn until the legal process is complete.

“It concerns me that we are now being asked to redo these maps in just five days,’ said Schexnayder. “Something that was passed overwhelmingly by two-thirds of both bodies after long years of work.”

Duplessis says lawmakers have plenty of time because the maps that will be considered are similar or identical to maps previously discussed.

“We know we have enough time to get through the maps because the maps filed by myself, Senator Fields, they have been in the record for a very long time now,” said Duplessis.

