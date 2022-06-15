Advertisement

Human remains found in May add piece to puzzle of missing person case in Tupelo

Human remains found in May add piece to puzzle of missing person case in Tupelo
Human remains found in May add piece to puzzle of missing person case in Tupelo(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Human remains found in late May have been identified - and they add another piece to the puzzle of a missing person case in Tupelo.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green tells WCBI that the State Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the remains as those of Lori Cockrell.

The 58-year-old Tupelo woman had been missing since August 10 of last year. She was last seen at her apartment complex, where she reportedly left her phone, ID, and keys behind.

On May 21, human remains were found in the Old Belden Circle area in West Tupelo. Those remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Tupelo Police Department and the Lee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the case.

Anyone with information on the case, particularly with information regarding a maroon Honda CR-V that was seen numerous times at Cockrell’s residence, should call Tupelo PD.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Pipeline Fire view from the Timberline neighborhood
Man from West Monroe started massive 5,000-acre Pipeline wildfire, investigators suspect
The Pipeline Fire burning near Flagstaff has exploded to more than 20,000 acres early Tuesday.
Pipeline wildfire explodes to 20k acres; Northeast La. man burning toilet paper goes to court
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
Jonathan Williams, 21, of West Monroe
Arrest made after investigation into ‘shots fired’ call in Town & Country area

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
KNOE.com: New Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana on 6/14
Decorating mantles and table tops
Decorating mantles and table tops
Decorating mantles and table tops
Decorating mantles and table tops
Hughes was riding on Highway 1126 in Jeff Davis Parish when he was hit with a vehicle from...
Family of last week’s hit and run in Jeff Davis Parish describe victim as family man, avid cyclist