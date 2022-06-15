Advertisement

Decorating mantles and table tops

Decorating mantles and table tops
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Use candlesticks or large vases to frame mirrors, artwork, or TVs

-place smaller / horizontal pieces in the center underneath the mirrors, artwork, or TVs

-Make sure your collection of pieces match / pull colors and textures from your room

-Collect items at local stores, antique shops, and estate sales

-Balance is the key! Make sure all of your items are balanced out.

