Artists Wanted: Monroe offers $1,250 for downtown mural paintings

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Artists have the opportunity to potentially earn $1,250 for painting a mural and will be given $250 to fund the supplies needed to do so.

The City of Monroe and the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council are looking for artists to submit proposals for murals to be painted on eight metal panels on the old Ouachita Candy Company building.

“This project will beautify the Candy Company building while it is in the process of being redeveloped and will turn the plain red metal panels into art pieces that can be installed in the building once it’s revitalized or moved around the City in public spaces,” states the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council website.

The art on the panels will focus on themes of Ouachita river/waterways; the concept of home; an element of Northeast Louisiana, such as commerce; animal/plant life; contributions to local, regional, state, national or global history; interpretation of the building’s architecture; and other topics as approved by the economic development team during discussions with selected artists.

There are multiple categories of artists that can submit proposals. One category is “teaching artist”. This consists of a teaching artist that selects a helper from the community, also known as a community artist. This category is intended to teach the art and process of public art and will use four of the metal panels. The teaching artist will receive $1,250 in compensation and the community artist will receive $750. The artists will also be given $250 per panel for supplies.

The other categories of panel proposals will be painted by individual artists or group artists. The compensation for these categories will be $1,250 per panel. There will also be the same allowance of $250 per panel for supplies. Themes for the artwork can be a concept of home, area plants, waterways, wildlife, area commerce, history or other topics unique to Northeast Louisiana.

The deadline to submit proposals is June 30 and the project deadline is August 15.

Artists can contact kelsea.mccrary@ci.monroe.la.us or find more information at nelaarts.org. There is also a link on the KNOE website to the submission form.

