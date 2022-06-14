Young entrepreneurs learn through experience

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - This summer, you might see a couple of kids out selling lemonade in a homemade stand. Although some are learning business skills through hands-on experiences, like Clay and Cole Burton.

Butron Boys Worms business grew when the family was trying to save money through farming their own worms. The mom, Kristy Burton, says that they love digging and finding the worms. Through the business, they have been learning quite a bit.

“They have to talk to the owners. So, they’re learning to sell,“ says Burton.”It just gives them a whole round of business areas and fundamentals for them as they grow older and as they realize that they want money for everything. Well, you’ve got to work for it.”

That knowledge will help them in the future.

Coordinator for the Ruston Farmer’s Market, Brandi Shoemaker, says this helps kids learn the real-life struggles of running a business.

With the Pledge 10 grant given by Jonesboro State Bank, the market is able to offer a free Youth Booth throughout the year.

“We’re hoping that they’ll learn some marketing skills through this and what somehow to’s and how not to do,“ says Shoemaker. ”I believe that they will learn how to manage their finances, the costs associated with it and you know, hopefully, they’ll learn how to make a profit margin.”

They are looking for other young business minds to apply and take advantage of the youth booth. There is also a drawing for a prize package to be given to one of the participants that include a Square reader, a sign, t-shirts with their business logo, a cash box, and two folding chairs.

“Ruston FBLA and Ruston FFA, those booths went very well,“ said Shoemaker.” They had a lot of traffic come by and a lot of people interested in what they were doing.”

The Burton boys have aspirations to grow the business to help others.

“You know how kids break their glasses a lot,“ said Clay Burton. ”They can be, um, we can give some money to them, that have a lazy eye, like me.”

Kristi Burton hopes this teaches them about giving back as well.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.