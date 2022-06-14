Advertisement

West Carroll School Board transferring students because of certified teacher shortage

Students in 7-12 grades at Epps High School will transfer to Forrest High School
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Some students in West Carroll Parish are on the move.

On June 13th, the West Carroll Parish School Board voted to transfer seventh through twelfth-grade students at Epps High School to Forest High School starting next school year due to a lack of certified teachers.

Superintendent Christy Boyte says some students have been forced to learn online because the school has no certified Math or English teacher.

“We’ve posted numerous times on the state’s website to get certified teachers,” Boyte told the school board at the meeting. “We have offered stipends for people to come, demand stipends for them to come. We have had a few that have accepted and changed their mind. The other thing we have at Epps High School, we have great teachers that come through, but they don’t stay.”

Opponents say the move may ultimately lead to the shutdown of the entire school.

