OPSD addresses safety measures at board meeting

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - On June 14, 2022, the Ouachita Parish School District meeting centered around the safety of students and staff in the community.

Superintendent Don Coker emphasized that they plan on diligently working towards making the safest campuses possible.

”We will be doing everything within our power to keep our people safe, to keep our students safe, our employees safe and just making it an environment where students will be able to learn,” Coker said.

They also announced the position of safety and security supervisor is transitioning to Orlando Freemont. Freemont is coming from Richwood Middle School where he was principal for 12 years.

Freemont said that he looks forward to going to every campus and meeting with every principal to walk through the halls and find where there might be security breaches in order to prevent every possible event they can foresee. He also plans on implementing ways for students and teachers to alert staff of any safety concerns to help avoid any situations.

In addition, the board added a policy review committee in order to address any policy concerns and a 504 coordinator to address discipline issues in the district.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.