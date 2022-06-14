Advertisement

New Mardi Gras krewe forms in Ruston, continues to support arts community

By Kenya Ross
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A new Mardi Gras krewe is forming in Ruston.

The original idea of the Krewe of Pomona, formally known as the Krewe of Allegro, started in February 2022, according to Board of Directors President of the Krewe of Pomona Michelle Landry.

“At the previous Mardi Gras ball, there was a sign-up sheet for anybody that was interested. Some people had gotten together wanting to form a more traditional Mardi Gras krewe,” says Landry.

The new krewe plans to bring the full Mardi Gras experience to Ruston. In the past years, under the Krewe of Allegro name, the organization primarily used the balls to raise funds for the Dixie Center for the Arts.

“When we started thinking along those lines, Pomona is the Roman goddess of the harvest; specifically the fruit harvest. And with Ruston being the peach capital of Louisiana, we thought that was a great way to kind of incorporate both sides of it and bring Mardi Gras and Ruston together,” says Landry.

The Krewe of Pomona has year-round activities planned to continue benefiting the Ruston community and the arts. It will be a members-only krewe. They’re now accepting charter membership applications until July 31, 2022.

