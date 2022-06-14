Monroe Police Department offering cash reward for assistance in locating two men

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two men are wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in Monroe on June 10, 2022.

The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Dorsey Robinson and 21-year-old Damarvin Thomas.

Robinson is 5′04′' and 130 lbs. Thomas is 5′04′' and 130 lbs.

Both Robinson and Thomas should be considered armed and dangerous.

Thomas is also wanted for additional charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, and violation of a protective order.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of either suspect, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600, Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook using the CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, call (318) 388-CASH (2274), go to www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com, or download the P3 Tips App on your smartphone.

If your tip leads to an arrest and/or indictment, you may be eligible to receive a cash award of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential -- you never leave your name and you never appear in court.

Dorsey Robinson, 17 (Source: Monroe Police Department)

Damarvin Thomas, 21 (Source: Monroe Police Department)

