Advertisement

Monroe Police Department offering cash reward for assistance in locating two men

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two men are wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in Monroe on June 10, 2022.

The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Dorsey Robinson and 21-year-old Damarvin Thomas.

Robinson is 5′04′' and 130 lbs. Thomas is 5′04′' and 130 lbs.

Both Robinson and Thomas should be considered armed and dangerous.

Thomas is also wanted for additional charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, and violation of a protective order.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of either suspect, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600, Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook using the CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, call (318) 388-CASH (2274), go to www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com, or download the P3 Tips App on your smartphone.

If your tip leads to an arrest and/or indictment, you may be eligible to receive a cash award of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential -- you never leave your name and you never appear in court.

Dorsey Robinson, 17
Dorsey Robinson, 17(Source: Monroe Police Department)
Damarvin Thomas, 21
Damarvin Thomas, 21(Source: Monroe Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pipeline Fire view from the Timberline neighborhood
Man from West Monroe started massive 5,000-acre Pipeline wildfire, investigators suspect
Jonathan Williams, 21, of West Monroe
Arrest made after investigation into ‘shots fired’ call in Town & Country area
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Deputies arrest man accused of drinking and driving in UTV crash that injured two
The new $25M facility will focus on the state of the art programs
4 employees battered, 4 arrested during ‘disturbance,’ at Swanson Center for Youth

Latest News

KNOE.com: New Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana on 6/14
Ouachita Parish School Board addresses safety at board meeting
Ouachita Parish School Board addresses safety at board meeting
Louisiana man sentenced to 10+ years for illegal possession of firearms
Mardi Gras
New Mardi Gras krewe forms in Ruston, continues to support arts community