Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 young sisters

Independence County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oil Trough man after they said he sexually...
Independence County sheriff's deputies arrested an Oil Trough man after they said he sexually assaulted two young girls.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oil Trough man after they said he sexually assaulted two young girls.

According to court documents, the victims’ mother reported the alleged abuse on June 2.

She told investigators that 30-year-old Steven Thomaspeter Ledlow was a family friend who had been staying at their home.

During separate interviews at the Child Safety Center in Batesville, the victims, who are both under the age of 12, said the acts occurred while they were asleep or separated.

Lieutenant Zach Rawlins stated the acts of sexual abuse described by the sisters were “consistent.”

On June 7, after reviewing the case, a judge found probable cause existed to charge Ledlow with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Ledlow is being held in the Independence County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond awaiting his first appearance in circuit court.

