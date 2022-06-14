Advertisement

LSP: Elderly man dies from injuries following crash involving 18-wheeler on I-10

According to a spokesman with Louisiana State Police, the accident happened on I-10 Westbound...
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An elderly man has died from his injuries after being struck by an 18-wheeler in early June according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office.

According to a spokesman with Louisiana State Police, the accident happened on I-10 Westbound near Highland Road around 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 4. The elderly man has been identified as Nelson Nunez, 75.

LSP states that Nunez was driving a 2011 Kia Optima when his roof rack broke off and his items fell onto the interstate. Nunez then attempted to retrieve his items in the roadway. At the same time, an 18-wheeler was driving westbound on Interstate 10 and for reasons still being investigated, Nunez entered the roadway in the path of the 18-wheeler and was struck.

Nunez, sustained severe injuries in the crash was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and did not sustain any injuries. A toxicology sample was collected from the driver of the Freightliner and was submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

