Louisiana man sentenced to 10+ years for illegal possession of firearms

(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DUBACH, La. (KNOE) - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Brandon Khesahn Cooper, 50, of Dubach, Louisiana, was sentenced Tuesday by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty.

Cooper was sentenced to a total of 138 months, or 11 years and 6 months, in prison. His sentence is followed by five years of supervised release. Cooper was sentenced for possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In October 2021, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Cooper’s residence. Deputies found 12 grams of methamphetamine and a Charter Arms .38 revolver located in Cooper’s bedroom. They also found packaging material consistent with the distribution of illegal substances and a 0.410 gauge CBC shotgun.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated the following:

“Law enforcement agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) interviewed Cooper after being read his Miranda rights. During the interview, Cooper admitted the methamphetamine and firearms were his and told agents that he was selling drugs and had purchased the revolver even though he was a convicted felon.”

“Cooper had previously been convicted of a felony and knew that he was prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) determined that the revolver and shotgun were both manufactured outside the state of Louisiana and had traveled in interstate commerce.”

Mardi Gras
New Mardi Gras krewe forms in Ruston, continues to support arts community
