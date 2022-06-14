Advertisement

Large alligator halts traffic on I-10 entrance ramp at Ryan St.

Alligator crossing I-10 at Ryan St.
Alligator crossing I-10 at Ryan St.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A large alligator was spotted on the I-10 entrance ramp at Ryan Street around 8:30 a.m.

“Traffic was a little congested and I couldn’t figure out why, until it was discovered what the cause was. THAT THING IS A BEAST!,” said Winston Andrews who was driving to work that morning.

The alligator was headed for a nearby gully, officials said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pipeline Fire view from the Timberline neighborhood
Man from West Monroe started massive 5,000-acre Pipeline wildfire, investigators suspect
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
The Pipeline Fire burning near Flagstaff has exploded to more than 20,000 acres early Tuesday.
Pipeline wildfire explodes to 20k acres; Northeast La. man burning toilet paper goes to court
Jonathan Williams, 21, of West Monroe
Arrest made after investigation into ‘shots fired’ call in Town & Country area

Latest News

Decorating mantles and table tops
Decorating mantles and table tops
Decorating mantles and table tops
Decorating mantles and table tops
Hughes was riding on Highway 1126 in Jeff Davis Parish when he was hit with a vehicle from...
Family of last week’s hit and run in Jeff Davis Parish describe victim as family man, avid cyclist
“I wanted to research and do an exhibit on something that was foreign to me, that I could teach...
Smithsonian displays Ouachita student’s exhibit
“I wanted to research and do an exhibit on something that was foreign to me, that I could teach...
Smithsonian displays Ouachita student’s exhibit