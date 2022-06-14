La. GOP wants extension on congressional map, next hearing on June 17

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Republican lawmakers have asked for an extension to redraw Louisiana’s congressional map.

Tuesday, the same judge who blocked the map passed in February has asked House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez to make their case in court Thursday morning. Keep in mind, the special session to redraw Louisiana’s congressional map is scheduled to start Wednesday.

The court previously ruled the original map violated the Voting Rights Act because it did not include a second minority district.

Both the current map and the proposed map box a large portion of the state’s Black voters into a single congressional district. In this case, the lines go around some portions of Baton Rouge and then stretch all the way to New Orleans. before going around some New Orleans neighborhoods.

Those in support of the change argue that Black residents, who make up about a third of the state’s residents, should have a chance to elect their preferred candidate in at least two of the state’s six U.S. House seats.

The following map shows the changes Louisiana lawmakers previously agreed upon. The orange areas represent notable changes from the previous map.

Proposed Map:

Louisiana's Proposed Redistricting Plan (KNOE)

