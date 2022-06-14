Advertisement

Investigators purchase new A.C. unit for Monroe church after it was stolen

A church in Monroe had its A.C. unit stolen over the weekend but believe it or not, that turned into a beautiful situation.
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A church in Monroe had its A.C. unit stolen over the weekend but believe it or not, that turned into a beautiful situation.

The pastor of St. Peter Baptist Church said she couldn’t believe someone would steal from a place of worship, but she was even more shocked to find out that investigators from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office bought them a new one.

“When they saw the report, it upset them that who would steal from the church like that? So the investigative department, he said they all came together and said look, we gonna buy them a new air conditioner,” said Pastor Brenda Porter.

Officials said the thieves broke the window and stole the A.C. unit from this small congregation that’s been here 41 years, but the pastor said God is looking out for them.

“The scripture says, give honor to whom it’s due, and that was truly a blessing ‘cause we weren’t looking for that and that was a blessing for us, and I just did the same thing I did, I started crying, I got happy,” said Porter.

The investigators declined an interview because they said they did it out of kindness and faith, not for recognition. Deacon Louis Dorsey said when he found out someone stole their A.C. unit, he was angry.

“God had blessed this church with many things you know, in this building. And that little air conditioner was one of them,” said Dorsey.

And they feel especially blessed since the investigators paid for the new one out of their own pockets. Dorsey said given the current climate involving police, it touched his heart to experience their kindness.

“Because you know, my God, he supplies whatever we need, and those officers, I pray that God will bless them back 1000 fold,” said Dorsey.

This Sunday, they’ll have a new A.C. unit to keep the congregation cool.

