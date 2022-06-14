Advertisement

Feed Your Soul: Debbie’s Snowballs and Ice Cream

4000 Cypress St, West Monroe
By Charles Burkett
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you need to cool down in the summer, off Cyprus Street in West Monroe, you will see a bright green shack, Debbie’s Snowballs & Ice Cream.

Deborah Calloway and her husband own the shop.

“We always have so many tourists. And we know this because they take pictures out in front of the building, and then they come up and they want to talk and ask questions,” said Calloway.

With choices from ice cream, snowballs, shakes, and banana splits, Debbie has it all. If you have trouble choosing from the number of flavors, they will help.

“Well, first we find out do they want a snowball? Or do they want ice cream? Or do they want a shake or a malt? Which one do you want and then we go from there,” said Calloway.

I got a stuffed and topped snowball: vanilla ice cream on the bottom, blue coconut snowball, and sour gummy worms on top.

Calloway and her husband bought the place 16 years ago and to keep up with demand, had to move down the street.

“We just kept growing. And then we had to come down here because we needed a bigger building,” said Calloway.

The best part is they are open year-round.

“It’s Louisiana one day it’s 35 degrees, and the next day at 65. And then people were coming and we were closed,“said Calloway. ”And I said, no, we can’t do this. So, we don’t close, we just keep it open year-round.”

So, to beat the summer heat with a cool treat, head over to Debbie’s Snowballs & Ice Cream, and feed your soul.

