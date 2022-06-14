Advertisement

Bus driver moved students to safety after bus catches fire in Jones County

Sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor said deputies arrived on the scene and were...
Sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor said deputies arrived on the scene and were told the driver had evacuated all eight children on the school bus and moved them to safety.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County bus driver managed to move students to safety after their bus caught on fire in the southwestern part of the county Tuesday morning.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the report of the fire on Phillips Road East at 7:19 a.m.

Sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor said deputies arrived on the scene and were told the driver had evacuated all eight children on the school bus and moved them to safety.

Volunteer units from South Jones Fire & Rescue and Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue made it to the scene and put out the fire that had taken over the bus.

“Great job by school bus driver Ashley Renee McCullough in quickly evacuating the eight students and moving them to safety. Her actions were instrumental in avoiding any injuries to students, and we commend her for her courage and quick thinking,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

“We also thank the volunteer firefighters who responded to this incident,” Berlin added. “Day in and day out, these community heroes respond to help others. Today was another example of their dedication.”

Chancellor said the Jones County School District dispatched a replacement bus to pick up the students.

The sheriff’s department says the bus that burned was extremely damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pipeline Fire view from the Timberline neighborhood
Man from West Monroe started massive 5,000-acre Pipeline wildfire, investigators suspect
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Deputies arrest man accused of drinking and driving in UTV crash that injured two
Ouachita deputies respond to ‘shots fired’ call in Town & Country area
The new $25M facility will focus on the state of the art programs
4 employees battered, 4 arrested during ‘disturbance,’ at Swanson Center for Youth

Latest News

KNOE.com: New Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana on 6/14
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
This summer, you might see a couple of kids out selling lemonade in a homemade stand. Although...
Young entrepreneurs learn through experience
Some kids, like Clay and Cole Burton, are skipping the lemonade stand to learn business skills.
Young entrepreneurs learn through experience
If you need to cool down in the summer, off Cyprus Street in West Monroe, you will see a bright...
Feed Your Soul: Debbie’s Snowballs