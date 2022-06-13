Advertisement

Man from West Monroe started massive 5,000-acre Pipeline wildfire, investigators suspect

Arizona's Family news helicopter got a birds-eye view of how massive the Pipeline Fire is while flying over Flagstaff on Monday.
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe man is suspected to be responsible for a massive 5,000-acre wildfire burning in Arizona.

A Coconino County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Matthew Riser, 57, shortly after the fire was spotted by a fire lookout on Sunday, June 12, 2022, around 10:15 a.m., according to arrest documents.

The Pipeline Fire originated about six miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, in the Coconino National Forest, and it has forced the evacuation of nearby residents as approximately 300 personnel work the firelines to protect homes and forests. As of Monday afternoon, it’s considered out-of-control.

According to the documents, Riser reportedly told investigators he had been camping in the area when he described seeing a “200 ft by 200 ft fire, everything was on fire including pine trees.”

Two out-of-control wildfires are burning near Flagstaff early Monday.

Documents state Riser admitted to setting fire to his toilet paper and placing it under a rock around noon on Saturday. He said he didn’t think it would smolder all night. He said he tried to put out the fire with his sleeping bag. He said his camp was 80 yards from where the fire started. He also told investigators that he used a white Bic lighter with a long tip to ignite the paper. That item was found in the center console of his Chevrolet along with some marijuana, which is suspected to have been taken onto federal land.

Riser told investigators that he didn’t see the “no campfire” signs in the area. He later said he saw them when he drove out. The arresting officer noted on the documents that “Information on fire restrictions are posted along roads, at ranger stations, in local news media, and USFS website.”

Riser identified himself as a homeless traveler with no address, but documents list his hometown as West Monroe. He was identified with his Louisiana driver’s license.

Documents detailing Riser’s arrest listed the following charges:

  • Occupying or using a residence on forest service lands
  • Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire
  • Possession of marijuana

Crews battling the blaze have to deal with two smaller wildfires nearby. The Haywire Fire and the Double Fire are both believed to have been caused by lightning strikes.

Read more about the Pipeline Fire here.

Pipeline Fire in Arizona as of June 13, 2022.
Pipeline Fire in Arizona as of June 13, 2022.(Source: U.S. Forest Service)
Three wildfires are burning near each other near Flagstaff.
Three wildfires are burning near each other near Flagstaff.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Two-vehicle crash kills 1 man and 2 juveniles from West Monroe, state police say
Weekend crashes claim the lives of two Lincoln Parish men
Deputies arrest man accused of drinking and driving in UTV crash that injured two
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

Latest News

The Salvation Army here in Monroe is asking the community for help when it comes to donations....
Monroe Salvation Army opens cooling areas, keeping NELA community safe during intense heat
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Trial for 4 officers accused in violent death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. begins June 13
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
An out-of-control wildfire is burning near Flagstaff early Monday.
Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff grows to 5,000 acres; additional evacuations ordered