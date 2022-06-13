Advertisement

Three hospitalized after running generator in Shreveport home

By Alex Onken and Cody Jennings
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people are fighting for their lives on Monday morning after running a generator in a home.

Crews got the call just after 7 a.m. to the 2500 block of Drexel Street.

According to Shreveport fire crews on scene, over 300 PPM levels of carbon monoxide was found in the home.(KSLA)

According to Shreveport fire crews on scene, over 300 PPM levels of carbon monoxide were found in the home. An adult and two minors were in the home.

SFD is working to learn how long the generator was on and when the last time anyone heard from the three inside the home.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

