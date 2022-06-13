Advertisement

Public boat ramp on Concordia Lake closed until further notice

By Matthew Segura
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced the closure of a public boat ramp in northeast Louisiana.

In a news release issued Monday, they said:

“The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has closed the public boat ramp on Concordia Lake until further notice.

“This boat ramp is next to the old District 4 office on Wildlife and Fisheries Road.

“A broken section of the concrete ramp has created a hazard to launching boats and trailers.  The department is in the process of identifying potential funding sources and developing a plan to repair the launch.  For more information, contact Rick McGuffee at 318-487-5307 or rmcguffee@wlf.la.gov.”

