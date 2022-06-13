Advertisement

Previously convicted murderer recorded juvenile in the shower, sheriff says

Andrew Campbell, 36, was arrested Friday in Louisiana and charged with video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A convicted murderer who served 15 years in prison has been arrested for recording video of a juvenile in the shower, according to officials.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said Andrew Campbell, 36, was arrested Friday in Louisiana and charged with video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13.

The sheriff’s office said a detective in the Youth Services Division got a complaint May 31 about a juvenile being recorded while in the shower. Video evidence revealed the Campbell was responsible, detectives said.

The sheriff’s office said Campbell previously served 15 years in prison for murder.

Campbell was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Two-vehicle crash kills 1 man and 2 juveniles from West Monroe, state police say
Weekend crashes claim the lives of two Lincoln Parish men
Deputies arrest man accused of drinking and driving in UTV crash that injured two
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

Latest News

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
FILE - U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman watches never-before-seen security footage of...
Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial
These booking images provided by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office show the 31 members of...
Right-wing extremists amp up anti-LGBTQ rhetoric online
The Coeur d'Alene Police Department gave an update on the arrests made near a Pride parade in...
Pride event arrests: Concerned citizen calls 911, prevents riot
FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Bear market hits Wall Street as stocks, bonds, crypto dive