Ouachita deputies respond to ‘shots fired’ call in Town & Country area

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Deputies are investigating after receiving a report that shots were fired in a north Ouachita Parish neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Rosewood Drive in the Town & Country area.

The report of the possible shooting came in around 4 p.m. Monday, OPSO said.

There were no injuries reported in the incident and deputies continue to investigate.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.