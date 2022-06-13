Advertisement

Ouachita deputies respond to ‘shots fired’ call in Town & Country area

By Matthew Segura
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Deputies are investigating after receiving a report that shots were fired in a north Ouachita Parish neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Rosewood Drive in the Town & Country area.

The report of the possible shooting came in around 4 p.m. Monday, OPSO said.

There were no injuries reported in the incident and deputies continue to investigate.

 No other information has been released at this time.

