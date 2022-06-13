Monroe Salvation Army opens cooling areas, keeping NELA community safe during intense heat

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Northeast Louisiana is dealing with dangerous heat this week.

The Salvation Army in Monroe has opened its doors to help protect the northeast Louisiana community. Their cooling spaces have officially opened.

Ninety-five degrees is hot enough to open up the doors, according to the shelter. The organization normally opens up to their clients at 4 p.m., but because of the intense heat in the ArkLaMiss, they’re opening up as early as 1 p.m.

Captain Jerry Casey, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in Monroe, says they monitor their cooling areas at 70 degrees.

“If they wish to just come by and have a cold bottle of water, that’ll be fine too. That’s not a problem. We do have areas where they can come in and they can sit down and they can be in the air conditioner; our air conditioner systems here works outstanding. We have no problems with them whatsoever,” says Casey.

The Salvation Army is an emergency shelter for everyone. The organization welcomes the public to donate the following items at 105 Hart St, Monroe, LA 71201:

- Paper goods: cups, plates, napkins and bowls

- Additional needs: Plasticware, toilet tissue, paper towels, 33 gallon garbage bags, bleach and soap

