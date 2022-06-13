Monroe police seek to ID man wanted for questioning in robbery investigation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe police investigators are hoping you can help them get closer to solving several recent robberies in the area.

They want to question the man seen in this photo, as they explain below in a news release issued on Monday:

“The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male in the photo.

“He is wanted for questioning in several recent robberies in the Monroe area.

“If anyone knows the identity of this individual, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274).

“All calls to Crimestoppers are confidential.”

