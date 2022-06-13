Advertisement

Monroe police seek to ID man wanted for questioning in robbery investigation

Monroe police seek the identity of this man.
Monroe police seek the identity of this man.(Source: Monroe PD)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe police investigators are hoping you can help them get closer to solving several recent robberies in the area.

They want to question the man seen in this photo, as they explain below in a news release issued on Monday:

“The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male in the photo. 

“He is wanted for questioning in several recent robberies in the Monroe area. 

“If anyone knows the identity of this individual, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274). 

“All calls to Crimestoppers are confidential.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Two-vehicle crash kills 1 man and 2 juveniles from West Monroe, state police say
Weekend crashes claim the lives of two Lincoln Parish men
Deputies arrest man accused of drinking and driving in UTV crash that injured two
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

Latest News

An out-of-control wildfire is burning near Flagstaff early Monday.
Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff grows to 5,000 acres; additional evacuations ordered
The new $25M facility will focus on the state of the art programs
4 employees battered, 4 arrested during ‘disturbance,’ at Swanson Center for Youth
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Trial for 4 officers accused in violent death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. begins June 13
KNOE MONDAY AFTERNOON FORECAST
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll