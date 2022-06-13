Court of appeals vacates administrative stay; lawmakers heading back to special session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It appears lawmakers will be heading back to the capitol for another special session. On Sunday, June 12, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted its administrative stay on an order for Louisiana to draw a new congressional map with a second minority district.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the court’s decision:

“This is a big step in the right direction for the people of Louisiana, and I’m thankful to the U.S Fifth Circuit for lifting the stay. This has always been a straightforward case of simple math, simple fairness and the rule of law. According to the U.S. Census, African Americans make up nearly one-third of the voting population in Louisiana, and therefore, we should have a second majority minority congressional district. As I stated in my letter Friday to the Senate President and Speaker of the House, there is time for the legislature to return to the Capitol and enact congressional maps that reflect the reality of our state. It is the right thing to do, and it is what we are compelled to do in accordance with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.”

The special session should begin on June 15.

