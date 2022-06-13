Advertisement

Court of appeals vacates administrative stay; lawmakers heading back to special session

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol
By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It appears lawmakers will be heading back to the capitol for another special session. On Sunday, June 12, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted its administrative stay on an order for Louisiana to draw a new congressional map with a second minority district.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the court’s decision:

The special session should begin on June 15.

