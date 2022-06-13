City of Monroe hosts 59th Miss Louisiana Competition, airing on KNOE Saturday at 8 p.m.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new Miss Louisiana will be crowned Saturday night.

During Monday’s press conference by the Miss Louisiana Organization, the public received a first-time opportunity to meet all 29 contestants competing for the title inside the theatre lobby of the Monroe Civic Center.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis presented a check of $25,000 to the Miss Louisiana Organization on Monday, June 13, 2022, after the press conference wrapped up in the lobby. The executive producer of the Miss Louisiana pageant says the competition has taken place in Monroe for almost six decades.

“This is the 59th year of the Miss Louisiana pageant here in Monroe. And it’s just been an exciting time. It started at Neville High School in their auditorium because the civic center wasn’t here. And when they built the civic center in ‘64, and it was finished, they moved the pageant to the civic center; it’s been here ever since,” says Wayne Gentry, Executive Producer of the Miss Louisiana pageant.

The 2022 Miss Louisiana Competition will be held June 16 - June 18, along with the preliminaries taking place Thursday and Friday evenings at 7:30 p.m. A live telecast of the competition will air on KNOE 8 News at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.