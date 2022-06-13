Advertisement

BBB lists several summer scams to watch out for

Medicare Card and Benefits, Publisher Clearing House and FB Grant Scams are back for the Summer!
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A rule of thumb about scams are FREE is usually a scam related offer! For example, grants always have a application process on a secure website, not social media sites.

Medicare does not have someone called “Rachel” calling on their behalf! Plus, Publishers’ Clearing House does not call you!

Jo Ann Deal with the BBB joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to inform us about the many scams in play right now.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Two-vehicle crash kills 1 man and 2 juveniles from West Monroe, state police say
Weekend crashes claim the lives of two Lincoln Parish men
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Two Florida brothers, ages 14 and 11, face many charges after police say they broke into a Guns...
2 kids accused of stealing 22 guns from firearms store
The nationwide average for a gallon of gas ticked just above $5 on Saturday, according to auto...
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher

Latest News

Frozen Jr. coming to Ruston
Frozen Jr. coming to Ruston
Medicare Card and Benefits, Publisher Clearing House and FB Grant Scams are back for the Summer!
Medicare Card and Benefits, Publisher Clearing House and FB Grant Scams are back for the Summer!
Frozen Jr. coming to Ruston
Frozen Jr. coming to Ruston
big bass
big bass tournament