BBB lists several summer scams to watch out for

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A rule of thumb about scams are FREE is usually a scam related offer! For example, grants always have a application process on a secure website, not social media sites.

Medicare does not have someone called “Rachel” calling on their behalf! Plus, Publishers’ Clearing House does not call you!

Jo Ann Deal with the BBB joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to inform us about the many scams in play right now.

