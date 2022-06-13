4 employees battered, 4 arrested during ‘disturbance,’ at Swanson Center for Youth

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An incident at Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe prompted the response of the Monroe Police Department. According to a news release issued this afternoon by the department, officers were called after a “disturbance” broke out Monday at the facility.

Police were needed to gain control of the facility, formerly known as Swanson Correctional Center for Youth.* Four employees were battered during the incident and four juvenile inmates were arrested and turned back over to Swanson.

MPD described the incident as follows:

“At approximately 10:00 a.m. on June 13, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a disturbance at Swanson Correctional Center for Youth located at 4701 South Grand in Monroe.

“The initial investigation revealed that a disturbance broke out near one of the classrooms on campus.

“At least four employees were battered as they attempted to intervene; One employee was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Several police units arrived and gained control of the facility. The unruly inmates were escorted from the classroom and locked down in a dorm.

“At least four inmates were arrested during the disturbance. Two were arrested for Second Degree Battery and two others were arrested for Battery on a Correctional Employee. All four were under the age of 18 and released back to Swanson.”

It’s been less than a month since the last major incident reported at the facility. In May, Swanson Center for Youth, formerly known as Swanson Correctional Center for Youth until 2006, took $35,000 in heavy damage during a fight. That fight led to the arrests of seven people, according to the Monroe Police Department.

“The initial investigation showed that several inmates were involved in a fight inside one of the dorms at the Correctional Center. During the fight, inmates jammed and barricaded doors preventing people from entering,” a police spokesperson said in May.

The facility has had ongoing trouble with inmate violence for years, as KNOE has detailed in dozens of reports. Click here to see previous reports on the Monroe facility.

