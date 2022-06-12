Weekend crashes claim the lives of two Lincoln Parish men

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Two lives have been claimed from crashes that happened in Ruston, on Saturday, June 11. Those that passed were separate from each other and the wrecks happened at different times of the day.

Just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a wreck that happened on Interstate 20 east of LA Hwy 3074. This crash claimed the life of Steve Long, 68, of Simsboro.

Long was driving west on I-20 when his car exited the roadway and collided with a parked 2019 Freightliner. Long, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at Oschner LSU Health in Shreveport. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

Why his car exited the roadway is unknown. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor, however, a toxicology sample was obtained, and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

That same day, just after 5:00 p.m., Troop F responded to another crash that occurred on Diamond Lane in Ruston. This crash claimed the life of Herman Smith, 62, of Ruston.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Smith was driving a 1996 Buick east on Diamond Lane. For reasons still under investigation, the Buick exited the roadway. Smith hit a parked Nissan that was not occupied.

It is unknown if Smith was restrained. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by the Lincoln Parish coroner. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor, however, a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Although the exact causes of both crashes remain unknown, Louisiana State Police said that they would like to remind the public that inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous, and it’s the leading cause of crashes in Louisiana. Motorists need to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving. They also said that they suggest getting plenty of rest to remain alert.

