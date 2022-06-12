Advertisement

Trial for 4 officers accused in violent death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. begins June 13

The four officers are: Brian Ross, James LeClare, Treona McCarter, and D’Marea Johnson
By KSLA Staff
Jun. 12, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The trial for the four Shreveport police officers accused in the 2020 death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. is set to begin Monday, June 13.

The four officers are: Brian Ross, James LeClare, Treona McCarter, and D’Marea Johnson.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE>>> Judge denies motion to throw out civil case involving in-custody death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.

The trial was initially set to begin in December of 2021, but the officers waived their right to a trial by a jury. Now, a judge will decide on the case. The officers are facing charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance in office. It’s alleged that the officers used excessive force against McGlothen and that they failed to provide medical attention to him.

McGlothen died in police custody in April of 2020. KSLA was able to obtain dash cam video of his violent encounter with police.

