Today is Women Veterans Appreciation Day

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re taking a moment to recognize Women Veterans Appreciation Day. It’s a way to honor the women who’ve served our country, but one local vet says we shouldn’t create a divide between the men and women who’ve served.

In the U.S. only 12 states recognize Women Veterans Appreciation Day, including Texas and Kentucky, but Louisiana isn’t on that list. One local vet says we should honor all veterans at the same time.

“Today means that were remembering that there are actually female veterans. Louisiana has a large female veteran population. I don’t like to separate us, men and women were all veterans. We all signed up for the same purpose generally, and we all laid our lives down at some point or attempted to for our country,” said Stepheni LeGuin, Veteran of Foreign Wars Quarter Master Post 1809.

She says she served in the Marine Corps for five years, and when she was active, women were held to a lower standard than men. LeGuin says sometimes she’s overlooked and that’s why it’s important not to create a divide between vets.

“I did sign a contract saying that I’m willing to lay my life down on the line for our country, for its interest, for its people, and when people don’t recognize you’ve done that, it can be a little frustrating. I’m with my husband a lot of times, he’s a Navy Veteran and they will thank him for his services because he’ll be wearing his t-shirt or ball cap, and whether I’m wearing something similar or not I’m not even looked at,” she said.

LeGuin says although she experienced these differences, she would still encourage the younger generation to serve our country.

“I think our country should require military service for two years. There are so many jobs they can perform not all of them are going to be putting you in danger. There are administrative positions but we should all serve our country in some way,” she said.

According to the Military Women’s Memorial, more than 3 million women have served our country.

