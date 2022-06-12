Advertisement

State police caution drivers with children as summertime approaches

Louisiana State Police Troop F
Louisiana State Police Troop F(Louisiana State Police Troop F)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The official season of summer begins Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

With high temperatures, the feeling of summer has already made it to the ArkLaMiss. Louisiana State Police Troop F says this is normally the time of year when reports of babies being accidentally left inside a hot vehicle begin to build up.

“It’s a horrible thing to receive a phone call about a child being left in the vehicle in the heat,” says Javier Leija, Public Information Officer with LA State Police Troop F.

Leija told KNOE a few reasons why drivers may have forgotten about their children in the backseat. A few past reports include:

1. Parent or guardian may have been in a rush.

2. Driver was on the phone when getting out of the car.

3. A change of plans that causes swift action and the person gets thrown out of their routine.

Troop Leija warns that during this season, it’s important to take extra precaution when loved ones are inside the vehicle in this heat.

“Assem them. Self-accountability. Pay attention to your child. Talk to your child when they’re in the back seat if they’re able to talk. Or if you still talk to them, make them coo. You can hear them cooing back there. Secondly, keep a stuffed animal in your car. Take that stuffed animal and put it in the passenger seat - in the front passenger seat, and whenever you get out, you see the stuffed animal or even the diaper bag and you remember that your child is in the back seat,” said Leija.

The LA State Police Troop F is reminding the public to stay safe during the summertime, and to take a few extra minutes to remember what we’re actually doing.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Two-vehicle crash kills 1 man and 2 juveniles from West Monroe, state police say
Johnny "Yancey" Jerred, 40
West Monroe man caught in bed with juvenile, warrant says
Weekend crashes claim the lives of two Lincoln Parish men
Cooper Noriega, a popular TikTok star, has died at the age of 19 just hours after posting an...
TikTok star, Cooper Noriega, dead at 19
Woman shot in face, boy injured in Monroe overnight

Latest News

KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
A local vet says we shouldn't create a divide
Today is Women Veterans Appreciation Day
A local vet says we shouldn't create a divide
Today is Women Veterans Appreciation Day
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Trial for 4 officers accused in violent death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. begins June 13