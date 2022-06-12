State police caution drivers with children as summertime approaches

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The official season of summer begins Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

With high temperatures, the feeling of summer has already made it to the ArkLaMiss. Louisiana State Police Troop F says this is normally the time of year when reports of babies being accidentally left inside a hot vehicle begin to build up.

“It’s a horrible thing to receive a phone call about a child being left in the vehicle in the heat,” says Javier Leija, Public Information Officer with LA State Police Troop F.

Leija told KNOE a few reasons why drivers may have forgotten about their children in the backseat. A few past reports include:

1. Parent or guardian may have been in a rush.

2. Driver was on the phone when getting out of the car.

3. A change of plans that causes swift action and the person gets thrown out of their routine.

Troop Leija warns that during this season, it’s important to take extra precaution when loved ones are inside the vehicle in this heat.

“Assem them. Self-accountability. Pay attention to your child. Talk to your child when they’re in the back seat if they’re able to talk. Or if you still talk to them, make them coo. You can hear them cooing back there. Secondly, keep a stuffed animal in your car. Take that stuffed animal and put it in the passenger seat - in the front passenger seat, and whenever you get out, you see the stuffed animal or even the diaper bag and you remember that your child is in the back seat,” said Leija.

The LA State Police Troop F is reminding the public to stay safe during the summertime, and to take a few extra minutes to remember what we’re actually doing.

