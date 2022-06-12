Lazarre Park hosting the 31st annual Ronald McDonald House Ouachita River Tournament
The 31st annual Big Bass tournament taking place at Lazarre Park
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Ronald McDonald House Ouachita River Big Bass Tournament has grown into one of the largest tournaments in Louisiana. First, a fund raiser for the Ronald McDonald House in order that it can continue to provide economic housing to those who have loved ones in local hospitals. Second, to provide a high quality, competitive tournament for fishermen and a family-friendly, exciting event for fishermen, family and the community.
