Advertisement

Horse dies from possible heat exhaustion walking in funeral procession in New Orleans

A horse walking in a funeral procession in New Orleans “likely” died of heat exhaustion,...
A horse walking in a funeral procession in New Orleans “likely” died of heat exhaustion, according to the executive director at the Humane Society of Louisiana.(Humane Society of Louisiana)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A horse walking in a funeral procession in New Orleans “likely” died of heat exhaustion, according to the executive director at the Humane Society of Louisiana.

The Humane Society’s Jeff Dorson shared the heartbreaking update in a Facebook post with few details, including the horse’s age or any preexisting or previous health concerns.

A horse walking in a funeral procession in New Orleans “likely” died of heat exhaustion,...
A horse walking in a funeral procession in New Orleans “likely” died of heat exhaustion, according to the executive director at the Humane Society of Louisiana.(Humane Society of Louisiana)

The funeral procession followed a path down Esplanade Avenue, he says.

A necropsy will determine the official cause of death. Dorson speculates the animal succumbed to the 90-degree heat felt across the city Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Two-vehicle crash kills 1 man and 2 juveniles from West Monroe, state police say
Weekend crashes claim the lives of two Lincoln Parish men
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Deputies arrest man accused of drinking and driving in UTV crash that injured two
Two Florida brothers, ages 14 and 11, face many charges after police say they broke into a Guns...
2 kids accused of stealing 22 guns from firearms store

Latest News

Mississippi River (generic).
Missing boater found in Miss. River in Iberville Parish
Frozen Jr. coming to Ruston
Frozen Jr. coming to Ruston
Medicare Card and Benefits, Publisher Clearing House and FB Grant Scams are back for the Summer!
BBB lists several summer scams to watch out for
Medicare Card and Benefits, Publisher Clearing House and FB Grant Scams are back for the Summer!
Medicare Card and Benefits, Publisher Clearing House and FB Grant Scams are back for the Summer!
Cold Case: LaKisha Taylor was last seen 14 years ago
Cold Case: LaKisha Taylor was last seen 14 years ago