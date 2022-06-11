Two-vehicle crash kills 1 man and 2 juveniles from West Monroe, state police say

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of one man and two juveniles from West Monroe Friday night.

Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to the crash around 11:40 p.m. on June 10, 2022 on LA Hwy. south of LA Hwy. 840-1. Troop Javier Leija with LSP released the names of the victims and more information on Friday night’s crash.

West Monroe – On Friday, June 10, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash which occurred on LA Hwy 34 south of LA Hwy 840-1. This crash claimed the lives of 68-year-old George Barmore, 12-year-old Emory Barmore, and 12-year-old Layla-Grace Barmore, all of West Monroe.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor, driven by Barmore, was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 34. For unknown reasons, he crossed the centerline into the southbound travel lane and collided with a 2005 Ford F-250, driven by 35-year-old Joshua Kelley of West Monroe.

Joshua Kelley of West Monroe DOB: 5/24/1987 (OPSO)

Barmore, who was restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene. Barmore’s two juvenile passengers, who were not restrained properly and were sharing a seat belt, were also pronounced dead at the scene. Kelley and his juvenile passenger, who were restrained, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They fled the scene on foot after the crash and prior to law enforcement’s arrival. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to locate Kelley and returned him to the crash scene for the investigating Troopers.

Impairment is unknown in regards to Barmore. Routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. Kelley is suspected of being impaired. He was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center for felony hit and run and three counts of vehicular homicide.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that impaired driving continues to be a major problem throughout Louisiana. Whether impaired through alcohol, drugs, or a combination of the two, the consequences of driving while impaired remain the same. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2022, Troop F has investigated 12 fatal crashes, which have resulted in 16 fatalities.

