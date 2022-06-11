The Starr Homeplace is hosting community days again

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Starr Homeplace is finally back open for community days, after being closed for 2 years due to COVID-19. It’s a Heritage and Creativity Center in Oak Ridge, that puts local art on display.

The owner, Joe Rolfe says, for the past 20 years this has been a way to honor his late wife, who was a painter. He says community days are a way to feature local paintings at no cost to the artist. Community days cost ten dollars to attend and everyone gets a tour of the exhibit.

“The Louisiana Tourism helped us, by giving us a grant this year. So we’re doing our best to get going again, but we need people here as volunteers. We have more blacksmiths and more woodworkers. We invite all creative people to come to do their creative thing. We have a machine shop, a weaving room, a fly tie area, a little press print shop, all sorts of artists supply tools and equipment to do creative things with,” said Joe Rolfe, the Starr Homeplace Owner.

Community days will be held on the second Saturday of each month until the end of the year.

