Advertisement

A new Wellness Institute is open to NELA residents

The services are free to the entire community
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new Wellness Institute has made its way to Monroe. It’s in conjunction with the Greater Realness Cathedral church and it’s located on Old Sterlington Rd. Today they had their Summer Wellness Festival to show the community the free health services they’ll be offering. The new institute will provide mental health services, a community gym, and much more.

“It houses six businesses which include the Ujima Cafe. Which is a cafe where people in the community can come have coffee, have drinks, sit, talk and play games,” said Ruthie Evans, the Ujima Institue Director of Operations.

She says they will also have a rehab center with massage therapists on-site to help community members improve their mobility. Greater Realness Cathedral Senior Pastor Don Banks says he hopes the community members take advantage of these services.

“It’s really Greater Realness Cathedral and Ujima Institue. I hope they first take advantage of the opportunity to come in and find out about your health and see where you stand,” he said.

During the Summer Wellness Festival, some people received free fans, food, and donated blood. VCOM medical students volunteered their time to check community members’ blood pressure.

“A lot of people have been a little hesitant to the blood pressure and blood glucose check because they weren’t sure what the outcome would be, but I think it’s showing good initiative that they want to partake in the health screening and it shows they care about their health,” said Kayla Irons, a VCOMM Medical Student.

“I want people to know that we are here for them as a student body and as future physicians,” said Sabra Hanna, VCOMM Medical Student.

Officials say they hope this free wellness institute will make people take their health seriously.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny "Yancey" Jerred, 40
West Monroe man caught in bed with juvenile, warrant says
Woman shot in face, boy injured in Monroe overnight
Brothers face 6 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
Twins arrested in 2021 drive-by shooting in Ouachita Parish
Angel Kidd, 27, was arrested on a felonious assault charge.
Fired Little Caesars Pizza employee shoots manager who wouldn’t rehire her, police say
Cooper Noriega, a popular TikTok star, has died at the age of 19 just hours after posting an...
TikTok star, Cooper Noriega, dead at 19

Latest News

KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
The services are free to the entire community
A new Wellness Institute opens to NELA residents
LA Purchase Gardens & Zoo unveils tribute to Shirley the Elephant and Solomon James
LA Purchase Gardens & Zoo unveils tribute to Shirley the Elephant and Solomon James
LA Purchase Gardens & Zoo unveils tribute to Shirley the Elephant and Solomon James
LA Purchase Gardens & Zoo unveils tribute to Shirley the Elephant and Solomon James