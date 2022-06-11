A new Wellness Institute is open to NELA residents

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new Wellness Institute has made its way to Monroe. It’s in conjunction with the Greater Realness Cathedral church and it’s located on Old Sterlington Rd. Today they had their Summer Wellness Festival to show the community the free health services they’ll be offering. The new institute will provide mental health services, a community gym, and much more.

“It houses six businesses which include the Ujima Cafe. Which is a cafe where people in the community can come have coffee, have drinks, sit, talk and play games,” said Ruthie Evans, the Ujima Institue Director of Operations.

She says they will also have a rehab center with massage therapists on-site to help community members improve their mobility. Greater Realness Cathedral Senior Pastor Don Banks says he hopes the community members take advantage of these services.

“It’s really Greater Realness Cathedral and Ujima Institue. I hope they first take advantage of the opportunity to come in and find out about your health and see where you stand,” he said.

During the Summer Wellness Festival, some people received free fans, food, and donated blood. VCOM medical students volunteered their time to check community members’ blood pressure.

“A lot of people have been a little hesitant to the blood pressure and blood glucose check because they weren’t sure what the outcome would be, but I think it’s showing good initiative that they want to partake in the health screening and it shows they care about their health,” said Kayla Irons, a VCOMM Medical Student.

“I want people to know that we are here for them as a student body and as future physicians,” said Sabra Hanna, VCOMM Medical Student.

Officials say they hope this free wellness institute will make people take their health seriously.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.