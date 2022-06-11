Advertisement

Mo Donegal finishes 1st at Belmont, another Pletcher win

Mo Donegal (6), with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. up, crosses the finish line to win the 154th running...
Mo Donegal (6), with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. up, crosses the finish line to win the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mo Donegal finished first and filly Nest was second, giving trainer Todd Pletcher a 1-2 finish at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday for his sixth victory in the Triple Crown race.

Donegal rounded the 1 1/2-mile track in 2 minutes, 28.28 seconds, ahead of Nest and Skippylongstocking.

Pletcher won the Belmont Stakes for the fourth time, following Rags to Riches in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013 and Tapwrit in 2017.

Mo Donegal beat a wide-open, eight-horse field without a clear favorite — We the People, a monster in the mud, opened at 2 to 1 amid a rainy forecast but reached 7 to 2 by race time as showers held off.

Mo Donegal ended up the betting favorite at 5 to 2. We the People led for much of the race, but Mo Donegal took charge coming out of the final turn.

Rich Strike, a stunning Kentucky Derby winner at 80-to-1 odds, was sixth after owner Rick Dawson and trainer Eric Reed held him out of the Preakness with an eye on Belmont. Rich Strike was the first healthy Derby winner to skip Pimlico since 1985.

Just like Rich Strike, Mo Donegal was at the back of the pack at the Derby, but the colt didn’t have enough kick at Churchill Downs. He found it Saturday, winning the 154th running of the $1.5 million race.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny "Yancey" Jerred, 40
West Monroe man caught in bed with juvenile, warrant says
Woman shot in face, boy injured in Monroe overnight
Brothers face 6 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
Twins arrested in 2021 drive-by shooting in Ouachita Parish
Angel Kidd, 27, was arrested on a felonious assault charge.
Fired Little Caesars Pizza employee shoots manager who wouldn’t rehire her, police say
Cooper Noriega, a popular TikTok star, has died at the age of 19 just hours after posting an...
TikTok star, Cooper Noriega, dead at 19

Latest News

KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
The services are free to the entire community
A new Wellness Institute is open to NELA residents
The services are free to the entire community
A new Wellness Institute opens to NELA residents
LA Purchase Gardens & Zoo unveils tribute to Shirley the Elephant and Solomon James
LA Purchase Gardens & Zoo unveils tribute to Shirley the Elephant and Solomon James
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Aubrey Elaine Pogue has been canceled.
Missing 2-year-old Georgia girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled